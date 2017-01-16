Saudi carrier flynas signs deal for 80 Airbus planes

Low-cost Saudi carrier flynas Monday signed an $8.6 billion deal with European plane manufacturer Airbus to purchase 80 A320neo single-aisle jets.



Saudia flew more than 29 million passengers in 2015, and in June last year placed an $8-billion order with Airbus for 50 planes for domestic flights.



Two new entrants, Nesma and SaudiGulf, have launched domestic flights but Jeaid told the ceremony: "We don't believe that such competition threatens us".



He said flynas had chosen Airbus over the planes of one other company which he did not name.



The European manufacturer said it delivered a record 688 commercial planes, exceeding its own target which was raised in November from 650 to 670 .

