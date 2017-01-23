Crumbling lira pressures Turkish retailers as economy slows

Turkish businessman Tekin Acar had contracts to open branches of his leading cosmetics chain in 10 new shopping malls this year. A few days ago he canceled nine of them after sharp falls in the lira meant he would struggle to afford the rents. Turkey's currency has lost around a quarter of its value since the middle of last year, causing havoc for retailers selling imported goods or paying rent pegged to the U.S. dollar.



Dilasima, which operates 43 stores in five cities, imports Italian brands including MaxMara, Furla and Marella, meaning its cost of goods has risen in lira terms, as well as its rents.



C&A sold its stores to DeFacto, a Turkish retailer, last June amid what it described as "challenging" market conditions.



GNC said in October it had closed 85 stores in the country, while Douglas, which first opened in Turkey in 2006, said it closed its 11 stores the same month.

