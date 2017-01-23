Dubai Duty Free cuts prices as post-Brexit pound hits sales

as post-Brexit pound hits sales



Dubai Duty Free cut prices after a weaker pound led to lower airport sales and expects to boost revenue by 5 percent this year, driven by spending by Chinese travelers.



Last year, perfumes were the biggest-selling product for Dubai Duty Free with $307 million in sales, followed by alcohol with $295 million and cigarettes with $161 million, the company said earlier this month.



The dirham, the currency of the United Arab Emirates where Dubai Duty Free is based, is pegged to the dollar.

...