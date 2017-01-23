Shell exits third Saudi project after ending Sabic venture

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. agreed to buy out Royal Dutch Shell PLC's 50-percent stake in a petrochemical joint venture for $820 million, marking the third project with Saudi Arabia's largest companies that the Anglo-Dutch company has exited since 2014 .



Shell ended plans to build a $6.5 billion petrochemical plant in Qatar in 2015 and last year exited a natural gas venture in Abu Dhabi as the downturn in oil prices and the cost of developing the resources made those projects too expensive.



Last year, Shell broke up an 18-year refining partnership in the U.S. with Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Aramco, after halting investment in a natural gas venture with Aramco in 2014 . Shell still has a refining venture with Aramco in the kingdom, according to the Shell website.

