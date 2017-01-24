Emirates to start Dubai-Athens-Newark flights

Emirates is to start flying to the United States with a stop for passengers in Greece, its second so-called fifth freedom flight and a move that could anger U.S. competitors who accuse it of competing unfairly through state subsidies.



However, the U.S. carriers will have a hard time arguing that the Emirates flight is damaging given that U.S. carriers do not fly to Greece year-round, Horton said in emailed comments.



Emirates President Tim Clark said the Greek government approached the airline "some time ago" to start a flight between Athens and New York, according to an airline statement.

...