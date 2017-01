The government of Iraqi Kurdistan paid international oil companies for the first time in seven weeks, as rising crude prices gave the region's coffers a much-needed boost. DNO ASA, Genel Energy PLC and Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. received a combined $53.9 million for oil sold in October as well as arrears, they said Monday.



DNO rose as much as 2.2 percent in Oslo trading, and was up 0.7 percent at 9.25 kroner as of 1:13 p.m. local time.



Genel erased gains to trade down 1.2 percent.

...