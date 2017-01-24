Egypt risks no tender in gold as Centamin won’t bid

Egypt is at risk of getting no participation in its first exploration tender in gold since 2009 after Centamin Plc, which operates the nation's only active gold mine, Sukari, and two other companies in the country said they won't bid.



Aton Resources Inc., based in Vancouver, would rather focus on existing projects it has in Egypt, Chief Executive Officer Mark Campbell said.



Thani won't be bidding for the new tender because terms call for production sharing with the government, while the company has to carry the full expense of exploration, Hall said.



Centamin would consider investing more in Egypt if it moved toward a tax, royalty and rent mining law, Raghy said.

...