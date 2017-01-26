Turkey's $2.6 bln Dardanelles bridge project draws 24 interested parties

Turkey's project to build and operate a 10 billion lira ($2.62 billion) suspension bridge over the Dardanelles Straits has drawn interest from 24 parties and a tender will be held Thursday, a transport ministry official said.



Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in October that Asian and Turkish contractors had shown interest in the project and added that the construction of a 3.7-km (2.3-mile) bridge named "Canakkale 1915" was expected to start on March 18, 2017 -- the anniversary of one of the Ottoman Empire's final victories.

