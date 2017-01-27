Syria’s million-ton Russian wheat deal in jeopardy

A deal struck in October for Syria to buy 1 million tons of wheat from its ally Russia to prevent bread shortages in government-held areas has not been fulfilled – and may never be – Syrian and Russian government sources have said.



The last of the three tenders was specifically for wheat from Russia, which supports President Bashar Assad in the war and from whom Syria often buys its wheat.



The Syrian source said there would be other ways to source the wheat if the deal ultimately fell through, and that there was no shortage of bread thanks to Syria's "strategic stock".



The Russian ministry source said he hoped another Syrian tender could be arranged in the future.



From the first two tenders, 350,000 tons have arrived and an additional 50,000 tons has been shipped, the Syrian government official told Reuters.



Russia supplied a total of 48,300 tons of wheat to Syria in calendar 2016, a source familiar with Russian export data told Reuters.



Russia also plans to give Syria 100,000 tons of wheat in humanitarian aid in four cargoes, the Russian Agriculture Ministry source said.

...