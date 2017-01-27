Turkey's Erdogan weighs in against central bank rates policy

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".



The central bank pushed up the cost of borrowing this week but left its policy rate on hold in an unorthodox move that disappointed investors hoping for a significant rate hike to support the lira.



Central banks traditionally use interest rate increases to rein in prices.



The central bank raised its overnight lending rate by 75 basis points to 9.25 percent and its late liquidity window rate by 1 percent to 11 Tuesday, lifting borrowing costs at the two main channels through which it is now funding the market.

...