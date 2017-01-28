Morocco’s economy grows 1.6 pct in 2016

Morocco's economy grew by 1.6 percent in 2016, down from the previous year's 4.5 percent because of a poorly performing agricultural sector, Economy and Finance Minister Mohamed Boussaid said Friday.



The International Monetary Fund estimated in December that Moroccan growth would be between 1.5 percent and 2 percent in 2016, but that it would rebound in 2017 to about 4.4 percent.



Exports from the automotive, aeronautics and electronics and textile and agrifood sectors nevertheless recorded an overall increase of 9.2 percent, and tourism revenues rose by 3.5 percent.

