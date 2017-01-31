Saudi Arabia gives final approval to VAT measure

Saudi Arabia is ready to implement a region-wide value added tax, the Cabinet said Monday, giving final approval to the measure that will take effect next year.



A 5-percent levy will apply to certain goods following a GCC agreement last June.



The move is in line with an International Monetary Fund recommendation for Gulf states to impose revenue-raising measures including excise and value added taxes to help their adjustment to lower crude oil prices, which have slowed regional growth.

...