Aramex may move U.K. jobs to France or Netherlands on Brexit

Aramex PJSC, the Dubai-based courier and logistics company, is considering minimizing its operations in the U.K. and serving Europe through the Netherlands or France if Brexit agreements do not favor free trade flows. The company, which is listed on the Dubai Financial Market, would maintain a small hub in the U.K. but move the bulk of its operations if the U.K. and European Union don't reach an agreement supporting free commerce, which is crucial to the logistics business, according to Aramex Chief Executive Officer Hussein Hachem.



International companies have started to consider shifting jobs and set up offices within the EU after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May indicated she'll pull Britain out of the single market.



The company has about 200 employees in the U.K.

