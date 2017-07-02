Qatar stock exchange drops as Arab ultimatum deadline nears

Qatar's stock exchange dropped Sunday as the tiny Gulf nation braced for a deadline to accept demands from four Arab countries in part over what they allege is its support for extremist groups.



Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut off ties with 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar in early June, restricting access to their airspace and ports and sealing Qatar's only land border, which it shares with Saudi Arabia. They issued a 13-point list of demands to end the standoff June 22 and gave the natural gas-rich country 10 days to comply.



The deadline is set to expire by day's end, though the countries that issued the ultimatum did not provide a precise time or detail what immediate penalties, if any, Qatar will face.

...