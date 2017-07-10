Consumer stocks tipped for Saudi earnings-season gains

Investors looking to back winners in Saudi Arabia's second-quarter earnings season should focus on consumer and retail companies rather than petrochemicals, analysts in the region say.



Dairy producer Almarai Co. and clothing retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Al Hokair & Co. are among those set to benefit the most, according to Al Rajhi Capital.



Saudi food and beverage companies' shares are regarded as among "the most attractive in the region," according to analysts at Aljazira Capital. Below are some stocks investors should pay attention to before their second-quarter results, according to analysts at Al Rajhi, Aljazira, Arqaam Capital and EFG-Hermes.



Fawaz Al Hokair: Retail expected to benefit from Ramadan falling entirely in the 2nd quarter, with revenue expected to grow 4.1 percent year on year.

...