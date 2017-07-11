Qatar has $340B in reserves: central bank

Qatar has $340 billion in reserves that could help the Gulf country weather the isolation by its powerful Arab neighbors, central bank Gov. Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani said.



Sheikh Abdullah said the central bank has $40 billion in reserves plus gold, while the Qatar Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund has $300 billion in reserves that it could liquidate.



Sheikh Abdullah said while the central bank has noticed fund outflows from some nonresidents, the amounts weren't particularly significant. An amount of less than $6 billion left Qatar over the last month, he said.



Qatar's banking sector still has significant dependence on foreign funding.

...