Turkcell’s $4.2B MTN claim to go on trial in S. Africa

$4.2B MTN claim to go on trial in S. Africa



Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri's claim for $4.2 billion of damages against MTN Group Ltd. will go to trial in the High Court in Johannesburg, five years after the case was first brought in relation to the awarding of an Iranian license in 2005 .



Turkcell alleges that Johannesburg-based MTN, Africa's largest wireless operator by sales, paid bribes to South African and Iranian officials to secure the license after it was initially awarded to the Turkish company.

...