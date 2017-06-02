Saudi-Russia detente heralds new oil order

A meeting between the two men who run Russia and Saudi Arabia's oil empires spoke volumes about the new relationship between the energy superpowers.



The sources did not disclose further details, but any cooperation in Asia between Russia and Saudi Arabia – the world's two biggest oil exporters –would be unprecedented.



Saudi's then-Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi retaliated by saying the Russian oil output would collapse as a result of low prices, a prediction that turned out to be wrong.



Saudi Arabia and Russia say they will remain in partnership long after the current output reduction deal expires.



Falih, for his part, ended his speech by thanking Novak in Russian: "Spasibo".

...