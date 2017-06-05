Some Egyptian banks halt dealings with Qatari banks after diplomatic rupture

Some Egyptian banks halted dealings with Qatari banks on Monday after Cairo's announcement that it had cut diplomatic relations with Qatar for supporting terrorism, though Egypt's central bank urged banks to continue dealing in Qatari riyals.



Some banks have stopped accepting Qatari currency while others are halting some treasury transactions, the bankers said.



The central bank said later in a statement that it had not issued instructions to halt transactions being made in Qatari riyals and urged banks to accept the currency.

