Qatar food imports hit after Arab nations cut ties

A decision by the Arab world's strongest powers to break off diplomatic ties with Qatar is already hitting food imports into the small Gulf state with reports that Qataris are beginning to stockpile supplies, trade sources say.



Qatar, which has a population of 2.5 million people, is largely dependent on imports of foodstuffs to meet its needs.



Trade sources, who declined to be named, said the UAE and Saudi Arabia had stopped exports of white sugar to Qatar.



Qatar is dependent on the UAE and Saudi Arabia for its white sugar imports, which are estimated at less than 100,000 tonnes annually.



Two Middle East trade sources pointed to thousands of trucks, carrying food supplies, stuck at the border with Saudi Arabia which were unable to cross over into Qatar.



About 80 percent of Qatar's food requirements are sourced via bigger Gulf Arab neighbours, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

