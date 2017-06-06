Qatari riyal under pressure as Saudi, UAE banks delay Qatar deals

Qatar's currency came under pressure on Tuesday as Gulf Arab commercial banks started holding off on business with Qatari banks because of a diplomatic rift in the region.



Banking sources said some banks from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain delayed letters of credit and other deals with Qatari banks after their governments cut diplomatic ties and transport links with Doha on Monday, accusing Qatar of backing terrorism.



Saudi Arabia's central bank advised banks in the kingdom not to trade with Qatari banks in Qatari riyals, the sources told Reuters. The central bank did not respond to a request for comment.



Their foreign liabilities ballooned to 451 billion riyals ($124 billion) in March from 310 billion riyals at the end of 2015, central bank data shows.



So any extended disruption to their ties with foreign banks could potentially threaten a funding crunch for some Qatari banks.



The sources said the UAE and Bahraini central banks had asked banks under their supervision to report their exposure to Qatari banks.

...