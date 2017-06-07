Gulf markets fall as Qatar crisis worries investors

Most Gulf stock markets fell Tuesday as the diplomatic crisis surrounding Qatar worried investors, while Egypt's equities index climbed for an 11th straight day to a fresh record high. Qatar's index fell 1.6 percent to 9,059 points, its lowest close since January 2016, in heavy trade.



Logistics company Gulf Warehousing sank 8 percent and Qatari German Medical Devices, which has done considerable business in Saudi Arabia, tumbled 8.8 percent.



Dubai's index edged up 0.2 percent as builder Drake & Scull, which has been rebounding from year-lows for the past week, added 1.1 percent to 0.38 dirham in its heaviest trade for almost four months.

...