Emaar plans sale of up to 30 pct of UAE property business in Dubai IPO

Emaar Properties PJSC, the Dubai-based developer of the world's tallest skyscraper, plans to sell as much as 30 percent of its real estate development business in the United Arab Emirates in an initial public offering.



Emaar shares jumped as much as 10.3 percent, the most since December 2014, in Dubai.



Revenue from the company's property development business in the UAE more than tripled to 14.4 billion dirhams ($3.9 billion) in 2016 from 4.2 billion dirhams in 2012, according to the statement.



Emaar has handed over around 34,000 units in Dubai since 2001 and currently has a land bank of 24 million square meters in the UAE.

