Top Middle East ports shun Qatar

The Middle East's largest ports banned entry to all Qatari-flagged vessels, deepening the economic isolation of the gas-rich Gulf state from its largest Arab neighbors.



The impact was felt almost immediately as the world's largest container shipping line, A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, said it could no longer get cargo in and out of Qatar.



Tankers often load a mix of regional crudes like Saudi, UAE or Qatari oil.



French oil producer Total SA provisionally chartered two Suezmax tankers, typically capable of carrying about 1 million barrels of oil, to ship crude oil from ports in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, according to two shipbrokers and fixture data compiled by Bloomberg.



Crude tankers operating in the Persian Gulf often call at more than one oil port in the region. VLCC Asian Progress V loaded in Saudi Arabia after taking on crude at Qatar's Mesaieed terminal, according to ship tracking data.

...