Traders say there’s money to be made in Qatar spat

Investors say the resulting market shock due to the Qatar-Saudi crisis could create a buying opportunity for local assets.



The nation's benchmark index of stocks fell to a 16-month low, forward contracts on the riyal that expire within 12-months touched a record high Tuesday and the extra yield investors demand to hold Qatari bonds over U.S. debt was the most since August.



Qatar's dollar bonds due 2026 fell to 98.7 cents on the dollar, and five-year credit default swaps climbed to 81 basis points, double the contracts for Abu Dhabi's debt.



The contracts fell to 350 basis points Wednesday.

...