UAE needs Qatari gas to keep lights on

When it comes to natural gas shipments, the United Arab Emirates needs Qatar more than Qatar needs the UAE. The UAE joined Saudi Arabia in cutting off air, sea and land links with Qatar Monday, accusing the gas-rich sheikhdom of supporting extremist groups. But the UAE, which depends on imported gas to generate half its electricity, avoided shutting down the pipeline supplying it from Qatar.



Who are the players behind Qatar's gas link with the UAE?



What's the extent of the UAE ban on shipping with Qatar?

