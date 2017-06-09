Air travel, port access: Sanctions on Qatar

A coalition led by Saudi Arabia is tightening the noose on neighboring Qatar, accusing the emirate of financing extremist groups and of meddling in the internal affairs of its neighbors, charges that Qatar deny.



Sea, Air and Land TravelSaudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain banned sea and air travel to and from Qatar.



Foreign airlines may also have to seek permission for overflights to and from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have said.



Banking AccessSome banks in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain are cutting their exposure to Qatar, according to people familiar with the matter.



Last month, Qatari news websites were banned in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt.

