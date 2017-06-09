Saudi Arabia warns banks against raising Qatar exposure

Saudi Arabia's central bank has ordered lenders in the country not to increase their exposure to any Qatari clients amid the worst crisis in relations among the Gulf Arab monarchies in decades, according to people familiar with the matter.



Some banks in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have already begun cutting their exposure to Qatar, other people said Wednesday.



Central banks in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain were this week said to have asked lenders to provide details of their exposure to Qatari clients.



Kuwait's central bank, which isn't part of the group of countries that cut ties with Qatar, is said to have asked banks to disclose their exposure to Qatar.

