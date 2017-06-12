Gulf crisis threatens Qatar Airways transit business: experts

Qatar Airways has made Doha a global hub in just a few years, but barring it from Gulf states' airspace threatens its position as a major transcontinental carrier, experts say.



The measures meant cancelling dozens of daily flights by Qatar Airways and carriers from those countries, and also mean Qatari aircraft have to make long diversions, mainly around Bahrain and the vast airspace of Saudi Arabia.



The Islamic republic has opened its airspace to around 100 more Qatari flights daily, increasing Iranian air traffic by 17 percent.



Saudi Arabia and the UAE represent the two largest markets for Qatar Airways, said Bailey.



Qatar Airways is also the largest foreign carrier operating in the UAE, and the fifth overall after the country's own airlines, according to the CAPA report.



Part of this transit traffic is likely to be scooped up by Qatar Airways' regional competitors Emirates and Etihad, experts say.



The airline said it carried more than 32 million passengers, up from 26.65 million the previous year, representing the bulk of some 38 million passengers handled by Doha's airport.

