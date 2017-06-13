Natural gas built Qatar, now may protect it in Gulf dispute

Natural gas built the high-rises of Qatar's capital, put the Al-Jazeera satellite news network on the air and a fleet of passengers jets for its state carrier in the sky. Now, it may be what protects Qatar as it is in the center of the worst diplomatic crisis to strike the Gulf in decades.As the world's biggest exporter of liquid natural gas, Qatar's supplies keep homes warm in the British winter, fuel Asian markets and even power the electrical grid of the United Arab Emirates, one of the main countries that has cut ties to the energy-rich nation.



Qatar, a country of 2.2 million people where citizens make up over 10 percent of the population, discovered the offshore North Field in 1971, the same year it became independent.



Qatar's shipborne exports of liquid natural gas have continued to travel unhindered out of the Gulf as well, though they could be a target if the crisis escalates.



About a third of British gas supplies come from Qatar, which leads Europe.



Qatar could retaliate by shutting down the undersea Dolphin Energy pipeline, which sends about 56 million cubic meters of natural gas a day into the UAE, about a third of its daily need.

