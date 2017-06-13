Turkey surprises with 5 percent first quarter growth

Turkey's economy grew a stronger-than-expected 5 percent in the first quarter of 2017, official data showed Monday, driven by government stimulus measures and a surge in export growth.



The Turkish economy grew 4.5 percent in the first quarter of 2016, but only 2.9 percent overall in 2016 .



Turkey enjoyed stellar growth rates in the early years of Erdogan's rule, peaking at over 9 percent in 2004 but growth fell back in recent years with analysts complaining of a dwindling appetite for reform.



Ozgur Altug, chief economist at BGC Partners, said he had revised his 2017 GDP growth forecast from 2.5 percent to 4.7 percent, versus a government forecast of 4.4 percent.

...