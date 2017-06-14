Syria received 225,000 tons of Russian wheat in Hoboob deal

Syria has received 225,000 tons of Russian wheat, part of a 1.2 million ton wheat deal struck in February through its state grain buyer.



Syria's General Establishment for Cereal Processing and Trade (Hoboob) signed contracts with local traders for 1.2 million tons of Russian wheat in February in what was the country's second attempt at a huge grain deal since October.



Syria has also just started its local wheat-buying season. It has so far procured only around 32,000 tons of wheat but the buying season will go on until August.

...