Turkish millionaires flee Erdogan’s crackdown

Like the family in a client's newest best-seller, Altug has joined the real-life exodus of Turks leaving their homeland amid President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's purge of enemies and dissenters.



The number of educated, white-collar workers relocating abroad has quadrupled to almost 10,000 a month, data compiled by the CHP opposition party show.



Dozens of politicians and some 150 journalists – the most in the world – have been incarcerated and more people face jail time almost daily for social media posts that are deemed insulting to the leader.



CS Global Partners, a London-based company that bills itself as "leaders in citizenship by investment," said requests from Turkish clients for help getting a foreign passport have risen by about 25 percent every month since January.



Erdogan has been merciless in pursuing people identified by officials as being sympathetic to Fethullah Gulen, the reclusive U.S.-based cleric he blames for the coup attempt, which resulted in the deaths of more than 240 people.



Firat Isbecer, the regional director in Istanbul for U.K.-based financial-services provider Monitise PLC, which bought his startup, said his former employees and others he knows of have left the country to work at companies including Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Spotify Ltd., TripAdvisor Inc. and Booking.com, which is banned in Turkey.

