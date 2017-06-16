Qatar's migrant workers on Gulf crisis front line



Ajit, an Indian electrician, is just seven months into his new job but right now he is a worried man, like many other members of the huge migrant workforce in Qatar.



He frets not only about his job, his future in the country but also the price of food.



Ajit earns 1,000 riyals a month ($275), of which he sends 600 home to his family.



In just one week since Qatar was cut off, Anil said the price of the apples he buys has more than doubled, from 7 to 18 riyals per kilo.



The Gulf crisis could not have hit the workforce at a worse time.

...