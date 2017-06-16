Cars, computing: Saudi adult courses seek self-reliance

The smell of automotive grease fills a college hallway and clanging noises emerge from the workshop where Saudi men gather around an engine.



These are not high school graduates, but older students in a pioneering program for extending skills throughout society.



The world's biggest oil exporter last year embarked on a wide-ranging social and economic reform plan to wean the economy off oil by broadening its industrial, investment and small business base to employ more Saudis.



The new adult courses are not designed to qualify people for the job market, said Ahmad Fahad al-Fahaid, who heads the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, the government agency in charge of skills development.



Official figures show close to 9 million foreigners are employed in the kingdom, which has a local population of more than 21 million.



A foreign education expert in Saudi Arabia earlier told AFP that education and training reforms will take years.

...