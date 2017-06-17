Qatar’s cows exhausted as demand surges with boycott

On a cattle farm in the desert outside Doha, hundreds of cows imported from the Netherlands are led into an air-conditioned hall to be milked by Asian workers in orange uniforms. Ghadeer farm, set among scrubland near a U.S. air base, is scrambling to meet a surge in demand for milk caused by a Saudi-led economic boycott of Qatar that has raised fears of food shortages in a country dependent on imports.



Food insecurity has long preoccupied Qatar, which shares its only land border with Saudi Arabia and buys 80 percent of its food from the neighbors that have ostracized it.

...