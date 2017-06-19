Energy markets can survive this porous Qatari blockade

The blockade against Qatar is undoubtedly causing difficulties for the citizens on the small Arab Gulf emirate.



More recently, the UAE's Federal Transport Authority limited the ban to those that are Qatari-owned or flagged, and to the loading or unloading of ships trading with Qatar.



There is evidence that bans by Saudi, Emirati and Bahraini ports on ships that also call at Qatar are affecting the country's oil and gas exports.



Observed shipments of crude and condensate from Qatar are down 20 percent in the first half of June, compared with the average for all of May, according to Bloomberg's tanker tracking.



Vessels are still taking on cargo from Saudi Arabia and the UAE after loading in Qatar, just as they were before the ban.



All but four of them also took on cargo in Saudi Arabia, the UAE or both. The barrier imposed between the two countries and Qatar is porous, and may well remain so.

...