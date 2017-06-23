Saudi gain is loss for Qatar reeling from $13B slump

Add Saudi Arabia's government changes to the reasons why investors should steer clear of Qatar. The diplomatic standoff that's erased $13 billion from Qatari stocks and pressured the country's 16-year dollar peg isn't likely to ease anytime soon after Mohammad bin Salman was elevated to crown prince, making him first in line to the Saudi throne.



Saudi Arabia's Tadawul All Share Index is up 8.4 percent, and is set to post the biggest two-day gain after the younger Salman's appointment.



Analyst estimates for company earnings and share prices in Qatar, which is pouring billions of dollars into construction in preparation for hosting the 2022 football World Cup, have tumbled by about 15 percent each this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with an increase of at least 5 percent in both measures for Saudi shares.

...