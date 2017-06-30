Egypt raises fuel prices by up to 50 pct

Egypt Thursday hiked fuel prices by up to 50 percent to help meet the terms of a $12 billion IMF loan deal, a sharper rise than expected by many struggling with soaring living costs and a further test of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi's popularity.



Petroleum Minister Tarek El-Molla told Reuters the price of 92-octane gasoline had been put up by more than 40 percent to 5 Egyptian pounds ($0.2767) from 3.5 pounds per liter.



The government also increased the price of cooking gas cylinders – used mostly by poorer Egyptians – by 100 percent to 30 pounds ($1.66) from 15 pounds per cylinder.



Fuel oil prices to cement factories will rise by 40 percent to 3,500 Egyptian pounds per ton from 2,500 pounds a ton, but gas prices to the industrial sector will remain stable, Molla said.



At that time, the government increased fuel prices by as much as 46 percent.

...