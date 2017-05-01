Oil’s big American glut resting elsewhere

Excess crude oil inventories in the U.S. are finally and clearly in retreat as OPEC's output agreement nears the end of its fourth month.



True, the crude stockpile fell in each of the first three weeks of April, and the 3.64 million-barrel decline in the last of those was the biggest weekly drop of the year, according to the Energy Information Administration.



U.S. crude oil inventories typically rise during the first four months of the year, so the draw this year has begun about a month earlier than usual.



Excluding the SPR, total U.S. oil inventories, including crude and refined products, rose by more than 6.6 million barrels in last week's data – their biggest increase since early February.



Sure, U.S. exports of crude have soared after a 40-year ban was lifted in December 2015 – overseas shipments jumped to 1.15 million barrels a day in last week's data, the second-highest level on record.

