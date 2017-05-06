Iraqi entrepreneurs find success in phone apps

It didn't take long for Ahmed Subhi and his friends to figure out the best project to launch amid Iraq's acute economic crisis.



Iraq's young, tech-savvy entrepreneurs are finding business opportunities in mobile apps at a time when the government is strapped for cash and looking to the private sector to create jobs.



Iraq has one of the most youthful populations in the world, with about 60 percent of its 2015 estimate of 37 million under the age of 25, according to the U.N.



The unemployment rate in 2016 was 16 percent, up from nearly 15.5 percent in 2015 and 14.9 percent in 2014, according to the World Bank.



That sector is hugely bloated, with about 5 million employees, in addition to the security forces.



In a bid to create up to 250,000 private sector jobs, the government last year started a $5 billion initiative for small, medium and large projects called Tamwil, or Finance, which is run by the Central Bank, Daghir said.



Subhi decided not to seek a public sector job.



When government resources dried up in 2014, Subhi's business slowed down.

...