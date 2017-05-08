Egyptians depend on loaves that do not rise

Boshra Talaat, her friend, says her family of five has replaced rice and pasta with bread "for all three meals".



It illustrates how the government's bread programme – with loaves costing five piastres, about a quarter of one US cent – functions as a vital protection against hunger and a safety valve to prevent social unrest.



Some 84m people, about 90 per cent of the population, are entitled to five loaves a day under the programme.



The price of bread on the open market is at least 15 times that produced by bakeries contracted by the government to make the subsidised loaves.



Mr Moselhi says he would like to introduce reforms that would make the system more efficient and curb the leakage of subsidised flour to the black market, which he estimates at 15 to 20 per cent of the amount supplied to bakers.



He says one way of doing that would be to increase the price of bread and compensate people for the rise with a cash subsidy.

...