Iran buys gear to shield gas output from any new U.S. sanctions

Iran is buying equipment to avert a possible disruption in output at its share of the world's biggest natural gas field, in the event the U.S. decides to impose additional sanctions on its economy, the head of state-run operator Pars Oil & Gas Co. said.



Iran signed a preliminary $4.8 billion deal with Total and China National Petroleum Corp. in November for the 11th phase of South Pars.



The 24 development phases at South Pars have a combined production capacity of 570 million cubic meters a day of gas, and they currently produce about 500 million, Meshkin Fam said.

...