OPEC’s missing a return ticket for its trip back to 2014

The benefits of OPEC's agreement to cut output have proved elusive.



The oil price is not far off where it was in November, before OPEC and friends agreed to cut output – Brent briefly fell to within 30 cents a barrel of its premeeting price during early trading Friday.



The International Energy Agency sees inventories falling at a rate of around 1 million barrels a day this quarter, assuming OPEC maintains production at its current level.



India, Russia and Brazil all saw weaker-than-expected oil demand growth in the first quarter of 2017, according to the IEA, leading the agency to cut its estimate for the year-on-year increase to 1.1 million barrels a day for the period, from a forecast in January for a 1.5 million gain.



I'm wary of an approach to forecasting that allows the cut from one quarter's projections to be transferred to the rest of the year, leaving the outlook for the full 12 months unchanged.



The current deal took the best part of a year to cobble together.

...