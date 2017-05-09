Bahrain reserves dip, Gulf support likely

Bahrain's foreign-currency reserves tumbled 11 percent in February, extending a decline that has fueled speculation that the island kingdom would either tap international bond markets soon or seek financial support from other Gulf Arab monarchies.



Bahrain, a close ally of Saudi Arabia and home to the U.S. Navy 5th Fleet, has been more vulnerable to slumping oil prices and regional political instability than richer Gulf Cooperation Council states.



The latest data comes nearly a month after the International Monetary Fund warned that Bahrain needs to make significant spending cuts to restore stability to its budget and improve investor confidence.



IMF officials have also noted Bahrain's ability to raise money from bond markets as a measure to support foreign reserves and maintain the peg.

