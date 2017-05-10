Turkish trade with Gulf below potential: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday his country's trade with the energy-rich Gulf had yet to reach its full potential, as he visited a region where Ankara aims to strengthen ties.



The Turkish president arrived in Kuwait Tuesday to lay the foundation stone for an airport terminal project awarded to Turkish firm Limak Holding and a local partner, Al-Kharafi International.



Turkish companies have been awarded around $51 billion worth of contracts across the GCC over the past 14 years, Erdogan said.

...