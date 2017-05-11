Next steps in Saudi plan put more focus on growth

in Saudi plan put more focus on growth



Saudi authorities will put more focus on efforts to revive economic growth and don't expect the drop in oil prices to affect plans to balance the budget by 2020, according to a senior official. The coming steps in the National Transformation Program will see the government spending on hundreds of initiatives related to the plan, which seeks to repair public finances and bolster the non-oil economy, Mohammed al-Tuwaijri, the economy and planning vice minister, said.



The International Monetary Fund expects Saudi economic growth to slow to 0.4 percent this year, the least since 2009 .



Tuwaijri played down the impact of the drop in oil prices, which dipped below $50 this month, on the plan to balance the budget.



There is also a plan to raise billions of dollars from the sale of state assets, potentially starting this year with the Saline Water Conversion Corp., one of four power generation companies under Saudi Electricity Co., as well as grain silos and sports clubs, he said.

