Fragile countries need water security the most

People caught in conflict are least able to cope with the impact of water shortages and other water-related disruptions.



However, a balanced, long-term approach fortifies the ability to withstand shocks and protracted crises, such as climate variability and drought or a refugee influx, while also addressing immediate humanitarian needs such as water and food security.



In response, the World Bank Group and the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization are joining forces to raise awareness of water security issues and support policies for efficient and effective water management.



At the League of Arab States' Sustainable Development event in Cairo this week, the World Bank-FAO partnership will call for redoubling efforts toward sustainable and efficient management of water resources, reliable delivery of water services to all, and protection from water-related catastrophes that can increase social instability.

...