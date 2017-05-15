Russia, Saudi call for oil output deal extension

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih (L) and Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak attend a joint briefing in Beijing, China May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song
OPEC’s missing a return ticket for its trip back to 2014
OPEC 'optimistic' oil output cuts leading to price recovery
Oil producers closer to ending glut: OPEC
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
OPEC’s missing a return ticket for its trip back to 2014
OPEC 'optimistic' oil output cuts leading to price recovery
Oil producers closer to ending glut: OPEC
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE