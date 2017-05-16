SocGen faces U.K. SFO probe into Libya bribery allegations

The U.K. Serious Fraud Office sought documents as part of a "pending" probe into a dispute between Societe Generale and the Libyan Investment Authority, days after the bank agreed to pay 963 million euros ($1.06 billion) to resolve a related civil-bribery lawsuit. A lawyer for the LIA said at a London court hearing Monday that the SFO, which prosecutes white-collar crime, had given Societe Generale a June deadline to comply with a demand for documents related to the case.



The existence of the U.K. prosecutor's potential probe emerged at a hearing scheduled to discuss what should happen with the thousands of documents generated for the vacated trial and the identification of those people who would have testified anonymously.

